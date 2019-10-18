TUPELO - Authorities are looking for the man who robbed someone around lunchtime Friday at the hospital.
Tupelo Deputy Police Chief Allan Gilbert said a male suspect robbed someone at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 18 in the parking garage of the North Mississippi Medical Center.
"He (pepper) sprayed the victim and stole his wallet," Gilbert said. "The victim is doing fine. We think this is possibly the same suspect who robbed the bank earlier this week."
On Oct. 16 at 4:40 p.m., a white male around 50 years old entered the CB&S Bank on South Gloster. A car matching the description of the bank robber's car was spotted at the hospital Friday.