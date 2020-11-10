TUPELO - Police are searching for the person who allegedly shot at another vehicle Monday afternoon in south Tupelo.

Around 2:15 p.m. Nov. 9, the Tupelo Police Department was notified a shooting incident in the area of Highway 6 and Thomas Street.

The adult male victim said he had previously feuded with with the suspect, who pulled up beside him on the road and fired a handgun at him before speeding off. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Infiniti Q35 with no tag. Police are working to confirm suspect's name before releasing further information.

william.moore@journalinc.com

Twitter:@WilliamMoore_DJ

