TUPELO - Police are searching for the person who allegedly shot at another vehicle Monday afternoon in south Tupelo.
Around 2:15 p.m. Nov. 9, the Tupelo Police Department was notified a shooting incident in the area of Highway 6 and Thomas Street.
The adult male victim said he had previously feuded with with the suspect, who pulled up beside him on the road and fired a handgun at him before speeding off. No physical injuries were reported.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black Infiniti Q35 with no tag. Police are working to confirm suspect's name before releasing further information.