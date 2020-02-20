STARKVILLE – Police charge Oktibbeha County man for Wednesday morning robbery.
Starkville police arrested Jaquires Bell, 19, of Starkville on Feb. 19 and charged him with armed robbery. According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, the crime happened around 10 a.m. the same day on J.W. Mosley Drive adjacent to J.L King Sr. Park. No injuries were reported.
Bell was carried to the Oktibbeha County Jail, where he remains incarcerated.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through our anonymous tip system on our website.