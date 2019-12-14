HOLLY SPRINGS – A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Marshall County man on multiple felony charges.
Officers patrolling northwest Holly Springs Dec. 12 observed a vehicle commit a traffic offense in the 300 block of Northwest Boundary Street. After stopping the vehicle, officers identified the driver as Franklin Sharp, 39, of Holly Springs, who had several outstanding warrants with different agencies.
While taking Sharp into custody, the search of him and the vehicle uncovered a white powdery substance and two handguns. Since Sharp has prior felony convictions, he cannot legally possess a weapon.
Sharp was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. He was carried tot eh Marshall County Jail and is being held on a total bond on $100,000.