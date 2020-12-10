OXFORD – A standoff between Oxford police and an armed suspect at condominiums off Old Taylor Road ended with the suspect being shot and killed Wednesday evening.
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said officers tried to resolve the situation peacefully and negotiated with Kenneth Miller for more than an hour.
"At 9:50 p.m., he abruptly exited his apartment onto the balcony," McCutchen said. "He began yelling at the officers and pointed his shotgun at them at which time our officers fired at him."
Miller was pronounced dead on the scene.
In a show of transparency, McCutchen released portions of the 911 call and officer body camera video less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting.
At 7:22 p.m. Dec. 9, a male caller told a 911 dispatcher about what he believed to be an active domestic violence situation at The Mark Condominiums on Private Road 3057, just off Old Taylor Road in south Oxford.
"I just heard screaming and what I saw was a guy pull a lady up the stairs and back into their apartment," the caller said. "She was very much in distress."
The chief said officers arrived at the complex seven minutes after the initial call and made their way up to the second floor apartment.
"The officers were met at the door by Kenneth Miller, 47, of Oxford, who was brandishing a shotgun," McCutchen said. "The female victim immediately ran from the apartment to safety and the door slammed shut,"
The released body camera footage confirmed both statements.
Officers quickly pulled back and set up a perimeter. Are residents were evacuated or told to shelter in place as the department set up command post and began contacting Miller. The incident ended just as quickly as it started.
McCutchen did not release any body cam footage of Miller's final moments. That will be turned over to state investigators.
"The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a comprehensive, independent review of the officer-involved shooting," McCutchen said.