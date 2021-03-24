TUPELO • Tupelo police on Wednesday evening responded to reports of shots fired near Independent Furniture on West Jackson Street, according to a spokesperson with the police department.
Capt. Chuck McDougald said that officers have not yet located any victims on the scene and that the situation is still being investigated. Police responded to shots fired at approximately 4:30 p.m.
McDougald suggested that people with information are encouraged to contact the police department or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi to relay any tips.