VERONA - Local and state officials are searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting death of a Verona man.
Police were called to 135 Eighth Street, neat the intersection with Johnson Street, around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11 for a call of a person who had been shot in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Walter Gillespie, 50, of Verona.
"(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation) is helping us with the investigation," said interim Verona Police Chief Johnny Patterson. "It was definitely a homicide."
Patterson said the investigation has identified a person of interest, who they hope to charge today.