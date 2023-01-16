Police shooting hurts 1 during armed robbery investigation Associated Press Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said.Several other people involved in the robbery call were not captured and could be armed and dangerous, authorities said.A statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not detail if anyone fired on the officers. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shooting Police Officer Armed Robbery Police Crime Criminal Law Jackson Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation Investigator Recommended for you