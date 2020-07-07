TUPELO – A Sunday afternoon shooting at a Tupelo apartment complex is still under investigation but no one has been charged.
The Tupelo Police Department took a person into custody on the scene of the July 5 shooting that happened at the South Park Manor apartment complex at 2944 S. Green St. around 4:30 p.m.
"The suspect that was detained night of shooting is cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged at this time," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. "The incident is still under investigation."
The responding officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon and has been moved to another medical facility.
Investigators plan to present the case to the Lee County Grand Jury for review.
If anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.