Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed there was a death Saturday morning at the Ashley Furniture plant in Ecru.
Bedford said her office received a call at approximately 8:15 a.m. The incident is under investigation with the Pontotoc County Coroner’s Office, the Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department and the Ecru Police Department.
No further details are being released at this time, Bedford said.
In a statement, Ashley Furniture confirmed the death and said “we join with others who are grieving this loss.” The statement detailed they would be communicating with associates, offering optional leave and grief counseling.