PITTSBORO • A man will spend nearly four decades in prison for shooting his estranged wife in the middle of Bruce in broad daylight in the summer of 2017.
Adrian Golden, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder earlier this week, just a day before he was set to go to trial before Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth. Following a victim’s impact statement from the victim, Kimberly Sisk, the judge sentenced Golden to 38 1/2 years in prison.
On June 1, 2017, Golden reportedly kidnapped Sisk from her Pontotoc County home and drove to Bruce. While driving down Highway 32 around 11 a.m., an argument escalated. Sisk jumped out of the moving vehicle but not before Golden shot her in the chest.
Golden wrecked the vehicle trying to turn around. He got out of the vehicle, walked up to Sisk and shot her in the head. He ran into a nearby wooded area and disappeared. Sisk remained in a coma for two weeks and still suffers from the injuries. She had to relearn how to walk and talk.
Golden spent the next 16 months on the run. During that time, law enforcement would get occasional reports on him but most did not pan out. In late 2017, an initiative into gang activity and violent crimes uncovered information that Golden could be in Arkansas. The U.S. Marshals Service tracked him down and arrested him at a convenience store in Texarkana, Arkansas in October 2017. He initially tried to fight extradition, but was brought back to Mississippi on a probation violation out of Pontotoc County.
Since the attempted murder took place in Bruce, that court case was heard in Calhoun County. Golden will face the kidnapping charge at a later date in Pontotoc County.