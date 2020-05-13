TUPELO - A week long investigation into child pornography resulted in the arrest of a Pontotoc County man.
Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the department was contacted May 5 and launched an investigation. When it was determined the suspect was in fact in possession of obscene and illegal images, Jason Keith Clair, 34, of 153 Jolan Circle, Pontotoc was arrested May 12 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
He was booked into the Lee County Jail Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $30,000. The case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.