Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized people in our communities.
THAXTON • Letty Ruiz has lived through tough times before, but nothing quite like this.
“When we saw all of this, we kind of thought it was surreal. It seemed like it was something taken out of the movies,” the 35-year-old Thaxton resident said of the pandemic. “We were kind of scared, because of the jobs. We weren’t sure if my husband was going to lose his job, or if teachers, if they were just not going to pay us, but we were able to cope with it.”
Ruiz teaches the English language to kindergarten through fourth-graders in Pontotoc. When the schools temporarily closed in mid-March and moved to online courses, she was fortunate enough to still receive a regular paycheck.
Her husband wasn’t so lucky. An employee at a furniture factory, he went almost six weeks without pay as many businesses paused operations because of shelter-in-place guidelines. Some extended family members also struggled to make ends meet during this time.
It wasn’t the first time the couple has faced financial uncertainty. In 2011, she and her husband both lost their jobs at the same furniture factory due to massive layoffs. Since then, she’s tried to remain prepared for sudden financial hardship.
“It was hard, so we had to cope with no jobs,” she said. “With this COVID experience, we had already been through something similar, except it was not a pandemic, it was just a problem here at home. We already knew we could do without a lot. We just had to know how to limit everything.”
Born in Mexico, Ruiz has been living in the United States since age 7. She’s a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – or DACA – program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children to request deferred action from the federal government.
Ruiz considers herself a Mexican-American citizen. The U.S. is her home, she said.
However, changes to DACA requirements this year have given rise to additional concerns and uncertainty for Ruiz. On July 28, the Department of Homeland Security released a new policy memorandum, known as the Wolf Memo. Among key points are limiting the period for renewed deferred action from two years to one, rejecting all pending and future initial requests for DACA, and rejecting all pending and future applications for advance parole “absent exceptional circumstances,” according to the DHS memorandum.
These changes followed a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that said President Donald Trump’s 2017 executive order to stop DACA could not remain in place, although the future of the program is still very much in the air.
For Ruiz, the uncertainty around the future of the DACA program and her U.S. citizenship is not something she takes lightly. She says she feels as if she’s “kind of on the verge.”
“I grew up here, so I feel like this is home,” she said. “But because I am not a resident, or a U.S. citizen, and because of the situation, I just feel like I am not wanted because if they take that DACA away, then I’m kind of unprotected. I’m in the shadows again.”
Ruiz has also experienced COVID-19 personally. Her in-laws who all lived together tested positive, and everyone in her parents’ household also tested positive at the end of July and beginning of August. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that in some cultures, it is common to have multigenerational households that make preventing the spread of COVID-19 more challenging.
Ruiz and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of August, about a week after her neighbor, but none of her three children, including their 2-year-old son who sleeps in the bed with them, tested positive for the disease.
She said her family was fortunate to avoid the most severe symptoms.
“Thankfully, everyone, it was just the same symptoms: loss of taste and smell. A couple had a really bad cough, like my mother-in-law, but us, we were fine,” Ruiz said.
While Ruiz’s personal experience with COVID-19 was mild, the disease has impacted her family in other ways. Her mother lost a brother in Mexico from COVID-19, as did her aunt’s husband. Until recently, she severely limited her exposure to the public outside of shopping for essentials. She was cautious, wearing gloves and masks at all times, even when she pumped gas, and she was the only one going out for errands.
Before COVID-19, she visited family nearly every weekend, but since family visits were how she got exposed in the first place, she now tries to stay home. She cooks more, and her family, who used to go to the movies, bowling, or other activities, limit themselves to family walks and the occasional trip out. When church reopened, she was initially the only member of her family to attend. After her experience with COVID-19, she said she is trying to balance risk.
As a teacher, she has adjusted to a hybrid schedule, though many of her students opted to return to a traditional classroom setting. For her 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, she opted to have them attend traditional school because she and her husband both needed to return to work, and the family household lacked internet access.
“I didn’t want to put them in virtual and (with) me having to go to school and still bringing the exposure home regardless, we figured they might as well go,” she said. “They’re old enough to know not to be touching anything and to be careful, to take care of themselves.”
Ruiz said her children struggled with classes while being quarantined because of their parents’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis, specifically because they lacked internet access.
“When they were quarantined because of us, when they came back, they did kind of lower grades,” Ruiz said. “I guess it’s because they had to catch up with the stuff they missed. They tried to do virtual here at home with our phones and stuff, but it wasn’t always great.”
Ruiz said her support system during this time has been built on family and faith. Her church community has extended help and heard prayer requests, and she has a few best friends from throughout the country who she talks to from time to time. The experience taught her the value of experiencing family while you still can, and living life fully despite the circumstances.
“Value our health more than anything, and just our everyday lives, because we never know if we’re going to see tomorrow,” Ruiz said. “That would be the greatest lesson, (to) just enjoy every day.”