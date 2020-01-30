TUPELO - The faces of eight local business owners, community advocates and leaders were unveiled as part of “150 Years Later: The Faces of Tupelo,” an exhibit by Jacqueline Savoy featuring portraits of local people, on Thursday morning at the Oren Dunn City Museum.
Mayor Jason Shelton emphasized how the portraits represented continued efforts to celebrate the sesquicentennial anniversary of Tupelo.
“Here in Tupelo, we try to do things as well as possible and have top notch events. That started with the New Year’s Eve celebration and will continue all year long,” Shelton said.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned introduced Savoy and helped unveil the portraits alongside Shelton and Savoy.
“She spent time with Oren Dunn Museum and a lot of other people to come up with this wonderful exhibit of the 150 years,” Farned said.
Among the first portraits revealed: Amy Kennedy of the Tupelo Aquatic Center; Pyar Brazile, a local baker and pastry chef; Rubye Del Harden, manager of the Dance Studio of Tupelo and owner of several businesses; Tupelo swimming coach Lucas Smith; Rachael Allred, director of operations at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society; Real Men Stand Up founder Tyson Quinn; barbershop owner Aaron Washington; and Adam Morris of Hope Continues.
Oren Dunn City Museum curator Leesha Faulkner said the portraits will rotate out periodically. The goal will be featuring 150 portraits by the end of the year. On Feb. 6, Savoy will be at the Black History Month special event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Oren Dunn City Museum to share stories behind her photos.
“(We’re) just happy to be here and have her work with us,” Faulkner said.
Savoy said the portraits represented what people do and who they are, inspired by the “Humans of New York” project.
“I want to just show the spirit of Tupelo, the faces that make up the city, the people that make an impact in the city. I want it to be fun and not like a portrait,” Savoy said.
When Savoy moved from Memphis to Tupelo two years ago, she was surprised by how easy it was to make friends, and as a photographer, she wanted to show the people who make up Tupelo. The goal is to show how diverse Tupelo is and show “a little bit of everything.”
“I’ve learned that Tupelo has become a melting pot almost. There’s a bunch of different cultures here, a bunch of different outsiders and everybody’s made to feel like they’re from here,” Savoy said.