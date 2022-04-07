SALTILLO • Water bills and payments are getting lost in the mail, causing trouble for both Saltillo city hall and residents.
For more than a year, city officials have been uncertain if customers were receiving their bills through the U.S. Postal Service, and customers have no way to know if their payments ever made it through the mail to city hall. And if payment is not received, the city has to shut off the resident's water.
Saltillo City Clerk Mary Parker said this has been an ongoing problem for about a year-and-a-half, but the problem has gotten worse over the last two months. The city mailed bills on Feb. 28. When some customers said they had not received them more than a week later, the city went to social media to remind people that there were issues with the post office.
When the same thing happened with the March water bills, Mayor Copey Grantham addressed the issue at the end of the board of aldermen meeting Tuesday.
“We’ve been having a lot of problems with our mailing system. I have reached out to Trent Kelly’s office and our U.S. Senators to let them know that our post office is losing a lot of mail,” Grantham said at the end of the April 5 meeting that was streamed live on Facebook.
City officials suspect part of the problem may be the lengths a letter must travel to get across town from a residence in Saltillo to the city hall. Years ago, local mail was sorted in Tupelo. Now, all mail is sent to Memphis to be sorted, then returned to Saltillo to be delivered. But that process does not always work as designed.
“If you (mail) your bill, from here it travels from here all the way to Memphis and it disappears once it gets to Memphis, Tennessee,” Grantham said. “It does not always make it back to city hall. Just be aware we are having problems with the mail and the post office.”
Water bills are due at the same time each month, and late fees have to be applied on the 15th, whether the customer received a bill or not. To ensure citizens don’t have their water cut off, city officials recommend people pay online or by bank draft.
If someone has not received a bill, they can go online, enter their account number and see their bill. People can also drop by city hall and pay in person.
Parker said they understand there is an issue with the post office, but the city is bound by statute and can’t offer exceptions for lost bills or payments.
“We try to be as lenient as we can,” Parker said. “We’ve had people come in and pay after their payment was lost. When we finally get their payment, we just apply it and they will end up with a credit.”
Parker noted that these types of issues have plagued more than just Saltillo's citizenry.
“It’s not just us," Parker said. "Fulton, Guntown and Baldwyn are all having problems with the mail. And it is affecting us as well. I have mailed city payments only to have the vendors call and ask where their check is.”