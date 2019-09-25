HOLLY SPRINGS - A Marshall County man has been arrested, accused of harassing a former girlfriend.
The victim filed a report Sept. 18 with the Holly Springs Police Department that her former boyfriend was harassing her through social media and emails. Even though she had an order of protection against him, he continued to contact her.
Police arrested Michael Lynn, 50, of Potts Camp, and charged him with cyberstalking and violating a protection order. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $26,000.