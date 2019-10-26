UPDATE 2 p.m.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton was trapped in his Briar Ridge Road home for about one-and-a-half hours Saturday by a downed tree, and was taken out on a stretcher by emergency responders.
The tree caused significant damage to Shelton's East Tupelo house, and the mayor was removed from the structure about 1:30 p.m.
City spokesperson Lucia Randle confirmed that Shelton was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center and is "under observation."
Randle had no other update as of mid-afternoon any injuries Shelton may have received.
UPDATE: 1 pm
Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred says trees are down across the county, including in the Belden, Saltillo and Guntown areas.
However, he does not expect any long term road closures.
"We’re working on it right and left," Allred said. "It’s all a 30 minute ordeal."
Tupelo City Councilman Buddy Palmer, of Ward 5, also confirmed heavy debris in the east side of town.
"Lots of trees, different places," Palmer said.
ORIGINAL STORY
With heavy winds rolling through the city Saturday, roads are blocked and scattered power outages have been reported, according to officials.
As of mid-day, roads were fully or partial closed throughout at least the downtown area, including Jefferson Street, Madison Street, Church Street and Robins Street.
Residential and commercial areas are affected.
There are reports of downed trees and limbs throughout the region, however, including the west and east sides of the city.
Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons said power outages are scattered and not localized and that his department is "working to restore ASAP.”
Tupelo Director of Public Works Chuck Williams confirmed his department received a call from 911 concerning a tree limb on North Gloster, but said it was determined to be on MDOT property.
“I have a crew out riding that’s looking at some areas,” Williams said.