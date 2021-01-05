BOONEVILLE – Officials are currently searching for a Prentiss County prisoner who was mistakenly released Tuesday afternoon.
According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, , Shaun Franklin Reed, 34, of Booneville, appeared in Prentiss County Justice Court Jan. 5 and was given credit for time served on several misdemeanor charges.
“When he was returned to the jail from court, he was mistakenly released, even though he has several felony charges pending,” Tolar said.
Reed is described as a white male, 6'3" tall and weighing 195 pounds. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans when he left the jail. He has ties to the Booneville and Alcorn County areas. Among the charges he is facing are assaulting a police officer, felony drug charges and jail escape.
On Nov. 11, Reed was being returned to the jail around 6 p.m. after visiting justice court when he ran out the doors at the justice complex. He could be seen on security cameras running from the sally port entrance of the jail toward a wooded area on the south side of the building. Reed was recaptured around 9:30 p.m. the same night at a residence on Highway 370 west of Baldwyn by Lee County deputy sheriffs. He was captured without incident as he tried to flee out the back door of the house near Brice’s Crossroads.
If anyone sees Reed or knows of his whereabouts please contact Crimestoppers 1-800-773-8477 for a cash reward or contact the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office at 662-728-6232.