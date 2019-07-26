BOONEVILLE - Two stabbings over a two day period led to the arrest of two women.
In the first case, Prentiss County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a residence on County Road 3321 Wednesday in reference to a stabbing. Deputies arrived and found a man with a stab wound to the leg. He was taken by ambulance to the Magnolia Regional Health Center.
The victim's girlfriend, Erica Lynn Stephens, 28, of Booneville, left the scene on foot. Deputies used the department's new drone to help locate the suspect on County Road 3311 in a wooded area. She was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence. Her bond was set at $25,000.
On Friday, deputies were called to a residence on County Road 1221 for a disturbance. The responding deputies found a man with multiple stab wounds and cuts. He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center by ambulance.
Kelly Michele Nichols, 37, of Booneville, the victim's daughter, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence. Her bond was also set at $25,000.