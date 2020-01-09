BOONEVILLE - Over the last two months, Prentiss County deputy sheriffs have made several arrests for felony drug possession.
Deputies responded to a family disturbance at a County Road 7150 Booneville house on Nov. 29. During the investigation, one person had a felony amount of methamphetamine on her. Chelsea Alyse South, 32, of Booneville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, disturbing a family and possession of paraphernalia. Her total bond was set at $7,000.
On Dec. 2, officers responding to a suspicious vehicle in the County Road 1231 area charged Michael Clay McCoy, 28, of Booneville, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,000.
Officers responding to a County Road 7200 rollover crash Dec. 3 found the driver at another location. Jamie Willis, 48, of Booneville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene, willful trespassing, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license. His bonds totaled $22,500. He remains in custody with a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
When officers went to serve a warrant at a County Road 7301 Road residence, the wanted person had methamphetamine on them. Gordon Kyle Sims, 37, of Booneville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, family disturbance and staking. His bond was set at $12,000.