A Prentiss County deputy patrol resulted in a man being charged with felony fleeing.

Deputy Aaron Stolz was patrolling on County Road 8401 on August 6 when he viewed a four-wheeler driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road.

Deputy Stolz pursued the four-wheeler, which refused to stop. Eventually the driver pulled over. The driver, Jonathan Shane Reed, was charged with felony fleeing.

Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set the bond at $5,000. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County grand jury.

