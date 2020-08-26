A Prentiss County deputy patrol resulted in a man being charged with felony fleeing.
Deputy Aaron Stolz was patrolling on County Road 8401 on August 6 when he viewed a four-wheeler driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road.
Deputy Stolz pursued the four-wheeler, which refused to stop. Eventually the driver pulled over. The driver, Jonathan Shane Reed, was charged with felony fleeing.
Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set the bond at $5,000. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County grand jury.