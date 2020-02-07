BOONEVILLE - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Booneville Police Department are seeking help from the public in locating a man wanted for a shooting last month.
Uthian Sewayne Kimble, 20, of 200 Marietta Street, Booneville, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting near the intersection of Marietta and King streets. He is accused of firing multiple rounds into a vehicle, striking one person in the leg and barely missing another. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
"Kimble should be considered armed and dangerous," said Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Booneville Police Department at 662-728-5611 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.