BOONEVILLE - The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on sequential days on felony drug charges.
Chadward Shane Rodgers, 44, of Mooreville, was arrested April 8 at a roadside safety checkpoint and was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During his initial appearance in Prentiss County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections had a hold placed on him for a probation violation and he was transported to Lee County .
The following day, William Brown, 38, of Baldwyn, was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with conspiracy to sell a controlled substance (Subutex). His bond was set at $10,000. At the time of his arrest, Brown was under house arrest and being supervised by MDOC. He remains in custody at this time.
Both cases will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury