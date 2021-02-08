BOONEVILLE - A Prentiss County man admitted his guilt and was convicted of two counts of fondling last week in circuit court.
Jimmy Dale Fields, 71, of Booneville, pleaded guilty last week In the Prentiss County Circuit Court to two counts of fondling of a child. There were two victims. The judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison but suspected 13. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Fields will have to serve the remaining years day for day. Upon release he will have 5 years probation and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Fields was arrested in May 2019 and initially charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Fields is currently in the Prentiss County Jail with a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.