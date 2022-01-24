TUPELO • Dr. Richard Price of Tupelo, senior minister of the North Green Street Church of Christ, will be the featured speaker for Unity programs in Celebration of Black History Month, Feb. 16, at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College.
The Tupelo Campus program is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in the Dining Hall of the Academic and Student Center; and the Fulton Campus program, 6 p.m. in the banquet rooms of the David C. Cole Student Services Building.
Price has also served congregations in Philadelphia, Pa. and Harlem, NY. He has taught at the College of New Rochelle Brooklyn and Harlem campuses in areas of social science. He earned the bachelor’s degree from Livingstone, master’s degree from St. John’s University and the M.A.R.L.A. and D. Min. from New York Theological Seminary. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in higher education and administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Price is in his fifth term as chairman of the Mayor’s Outreach Taskforce, an appointed official liaison between citizens, authorized governmental agencies and nonprofits. He holds memberships and board appointments for many organizations, both locally and nationally, and has received several public awards, proclamations and recognitions for his service. They include the National Urban League, Leaders in the Movement award, Lee County UNCF Leadership award, Livingstone College Presidential Award of Distinction, Tupelo Extra Mile Hero award and the NYTS rising young alumni award. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and numerous social and academic organizations. He is currently working on his first academic publication that examines the relationship between faith formations and advocacy.
Price is married and has one daughter.
The events, which are sponsored by ICC’s Student Government Associations, are free and open to the public.