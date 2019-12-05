JACKSON - Two Northeast Mississippi programs were among nine Mississippi-based nonprofit agencies and programs to receive grants totaling $200,000 from the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi.
The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is a public grant making foundation. The foundation invests in programs that focus on either access to opportunity through a two-generation approach and healthy women; and healthy women and reproductive health education.
Raising Mothers to Rise of the Exchange Club Family Center of Oxford received $25,000. EmpowerHER of Mississippi State University’s Health Promotions and Wellness Department received $25,000.
Grants range from $7,5000 to $25,000 and run for one year. The Women’s Foundation has awarded more than $4 million in grants since 2003, according to the press release. Additional information is available at www.womensfoundationms.org.