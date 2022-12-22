ProPublica has once again selected the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and Caleb Bedillion to be part of its Local Reporting Network.
The Daily Journal is one of five partner newsrooms chosen by ProPublica, the nation's leading nonprofit investigative reporting outlet. This will mark the second consecutive year ProPublica has partnered with the Daily Journal.
"This is a great honor for our newsroom and for Caleb. It shows not only the level of journalism and the quality of our journalists, but it shows the faith and recognition national outlets also have for the Daily Journal, for Caleb and for the work we are doing in Mississippi," Daily Journal executive editor Sam R. Hall said.
In 2023, Bedillion will once again look at the criminal justice system and the courts, but his focus will shift. The project's exact focus has not yet been announced.
"This is a great opportunity to build upon my experience working with ProPublica this last year," Bedillion said. "I believe investigative journalism is a vital public good, and it's exciting when national and local outlets can partner to do this work."
In addition to Bedillion and the Daily Journal, ProPublica selected four other partner newsrooms and local journalists for its Local Reporting Network: Nick Judin with Mississippi Free Press; Isabelle Taft with Mississippi Today; Patrick Lohmann with Source New Mexico; and Samantha Sunne with WVUE. This group will begin their investigative projects on Jan. 3.
ProPublica launched the Local Reporting Network at the beginning of 2018 to boost investigative journalism in local newsrooms. It has since worked with nearly 60 news organizations. The network is part of ProPublica’s local initiative, which includes offices in the Midwest, South and Southwest, plus an investigative unit in partnership with The Texas Tribune.
