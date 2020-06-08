Note: This list consists of protests and rallies planned across Northeast Mississippi for Black Lives Matter. It may not include all expected rallies and will be updated. Links are provided as available.
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest
Date and time: Friday, June 12 from 7:30 p.m. to overnight at the corner of Memphis Street and Rust Avenue of Holly Springs.
Event description: The protest is planned for Marshall, Benton, Tate and surrounding counties. It will start at the city park and march to the city courthouse. The event will be overnight, and food and masks will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring posters and wear masks.
Event post: