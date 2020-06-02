Note: This list consists of protests and rallies planned across Northeast Mississippi and a protest regarding AG Lynn Fitch’s dismissal of charges for a Columbus case involving a former white Columbus Police Department officer accused of killing a black man. It may not include all expected rallies and will be updated. Links are provided as available.
Starkville March for Justice
Hosted by: Starkville Stand Up
When: Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m.
Place: Unity Park in Starkville
Event details per event description: This is a PEACEFUL protest planned to call attention to systemic racism and the unjust killing of black people by police officers. We will meet at Unity Park (behind the old Mugshots building) at 10 a.m. We will march from Unity Park to J.L. King park where we will then hold a peaceful rally. Voter's registration and census information will be available at both locations.
Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1336085896780953/
No Free Kill in Mississippi protest
Hosted by: Mississippi’s Poor People Campaign
When: Friday, June 5 at noon
Place: in front of the Walter Sillers Building at 550 High St., Jackson
Event post:
StandWithUs / WalkOnJohnst
Hosted by: #StandWithUs and #WalkOnJohnst
First night: Friday, June 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the courthouse steps, downtown Corinth
Second night: Saturday, June 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at E.S. Bishop Park
Event description: Both protests are planned to be peaceful, family friendly and for all. Those who wish to attend but not march are asked to bring their own chair. Due to COVID-19, wearing masks are suggested. Donations for water, masks and sanitizer are being accepted.
Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3337375149614444/