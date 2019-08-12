IUKA - Deputies from two counties responding to a call of suspicious people in the Paden area arrested a man for felony drug possession.
Tishomingo and Prentiss county deputies responded Aug. 10 to the County Road 113 area of Paden for two people walking around houses. When deputies spotted the men, one threw drug paraphernalia into the ditch. At the jail, the suspect tried to hide a blue bag of powder that turned out to be crushed prescription pills.
Timothy White, 32, of 8 Carpenter Drive, Burnsville, was charged with introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility. His bond was set at $5,000.