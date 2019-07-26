SALTILLO - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Friday that he will hold a public meeting regarding the findings of the management review ordered earlier this year.
The management review report will be made publicly available on August 1 and the public hearing the following week will allow citizens to ask questions relating to the report.
The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Community Center in Saltillo City Park, located at 200 Park Ave.
Citizens with concerns or questions will be allowed to speak as public witnesses and have their comments placed on the official record of the case before the Public Service Commission.