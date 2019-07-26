SALTILLO - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Friday that he will hold a public meeting regarding a water rate increase in Saltillo.
The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Community Center in Saltillo City Park, located at 200 Park Ave.
The city has the authority to raise the rates of 2,365 customers inside the city limits and within a mile of the city limits. But to raise the rates of the 167 customers who live more than a mile outside the city limits, the city must have the rates approved by the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
Citizens with concerns or questions will be allowed to speak as public witnesses and have their comments placed on the official record of the case before the Public Service Commission.