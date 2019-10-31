OXFORD - Four women have been charged with felony malicious mischief for "egging" a car more than once.
The victim called Oxford police on Oct. 16 to report her car had been egged and tomato sauce poured all over it. When the victim cleaned off the car, she noticed scratches that were not there before.
Two days later on Friday, Oct. 18, the same victim called police saying the car had been vandalized again. This time there were eggs, flour, ketchup and motor oil on her vehicle. There was more than $1,000 worth of repairs to the reporting party’s vehicle from the incidents.
The investigation led police to review security footage at Walmart. Investigators spotted three of the suspects purchasing the items before the second incident.
On Oct. 29, police arrested Devyn Reynolds, 19, of Biloxi; Abigail Sheehan, 19, of Scituate, Massachusetts; Alexandra Wagner, 19, of Frisco, Texas; and Hailey Wilson, 19, of McKinney, Texas; and booked them into the Lafayette County Detention Center. Each was given a $1,000 bond.