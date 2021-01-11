TUPELO • A look around the region shows some municipal races are already heating up.
In Holly Springs, the first full week of qualifying had seven candidates file papers for the open Ward 3 alderman seat. Incumbent Mark Miller chose not to run for reelection, opening the door for Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel and William C. Thompson to throw their hats into the ring.
In 2017, Holly Springs Mayor Kelvin Buck faced three opponents. So far, he only has one candidate this year. Sharon Gipson served one term as alderwoman (2013-2107) and ran for the state Senate during a 2017 special election.
Rod Bobo and Cole Bryan are both running for mayor in West Point. Robbie Robinson has held the job for the last eight years. All five incumbent selectmen have qualified as well.
In Starkville, six of the eight incumbents have qualified for reelection. The April ballot will also feature a familiar face to the Golden Triangle. Former WCBI personality and former Columbus Mayor Jeffrey Rupp is running for the Ward 3 Alderman seat.
BENTON COUNTY
Ashland (all Independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
no qualifiers yet
CALHOUN COUNTY
Bruce (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen
Ward 1: no qualifiers yet
Ward 2: Johnny Armstrong (D)(i)
Ward 3: Jimmy Hubbard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Steve Nelson (R)(i)
Ward 5: Ellen Shaw (R)(i)
CLAY COUNTY
West Point (all Democrats)
Mayor: Rod Bobo, Cole Bryan
Selectmen
Ward 1: Leta L. Turner (i)
Ward 2: William Binder (i)
Ward 3: Ken Poole (i)
Ward 4: Keith McBrayer (i)
Ward 5: Jasper "Peicy" Pittman (i)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Oxford
Mayor: Robyn Tannehill (Ind.)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Erin W. Smith (D), Harry A. Alexander (Ind.)
Ward 2: Mark Huelse (R)(i)
Ward 3: L. McQueen Miscamble (R)
Ward 4: Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)
Ward 5: Justin Boyd (D), Preston Taylor (D)(i)
Ward 6: Jason Bailey (R)(i)
At-large: no qualifiers yet
MARSHALL COUNTY
Holly Springs (all Democrats)
Mayor: Kelvin Buck (i), Sharon D. Gipson
Aldermen
Ward 1: Bernita Fountain-Lowe (i)
Ward 2: Goston "Redd" Glover, Lennel "Big Luke" Lucas (i)
Ward 3: Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel, William C. Thompson
Ward 4: no qualifiers yet
At-large: Tim Liddy (i)
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY
Starkville (Democrats, Republicans and Independents)
Mayor: Lynn Spruill (D)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Ben Carver (R)(i)
Ward 2: Sandra Sistrunk (D)(i)
Ward 3: Jeffrey Rupp (R)
Ward 4: Mike Brooks (D)
Ward 5: Preston Hamp Beatty (D)(i)
Ward 6: Roy A'. Perkins (D)(i)
Ward 7: Henry Vaughn (D)(i)
TISHOMINGO COUNTY
Iuka (all Independents)
Mayor: Joel Robertson
Police Chief: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
no qualifiers yet