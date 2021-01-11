TUPELO • A look around the region shows some municipal races are already heating up.

In Holly Springs, the first full week of qualifying had seven candidates file papers for the open Ward 3 alderman seat. Incumbent Mark Miller chose not to run for reelection, opening the door for Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel and William C. Thompson to throw their hats into the ring.

In 2017, Holly Springs Mayor Kelvin Buck faced three opponents. So far, he only has one candidate this year. Sharon Gipson served one term as alderwoman (2013-2107) and ran for the state Senate during a 2017 special election.

Rod Bobo and Cole Bryan are both running for mayor in West Point. Robbie Robinson has held the job for the last eight years. All five incumbent selectmen have qualified as well.

In Starkville, six of the eight incumbents have qualified for reelection. The April ballot will also feature a familiar face to the Golden Triangle. Former WCBI personality and former Columbus Mayor Jeffrey Rupp is running for the Ward 3 Alderman seat.

BENTON COUNTY

Ashland (all Independents)

Mayor: no qualifiers yet

Aldermen (all at-large)

no qualifiers yet

CALHOUN COUNTY

Bruce (Democrats and Republicans)

Mayor: no qualifiers yet

Aldermen

Ward 1: no qualifiers yet

Ward 2: Johnny Armstrong (D)(i)

Ward 3: Jimmy Hubbard (R)(i)

Ward 4: Steve Nelson (R)(i)

Ward 5: Ellen Shaw (R)(i)

CLAY COUNTY

West Point (all Democrats)

Mayor: Rod Bobo, Cole Bryan

Selectmen

Ward 1: Leta L. Turner (i)

Ward 2: William Binder (i)

Ward 3: Ken Poole (i)

Ward 4: Keith McBrayer (i)

Ward 5: Jasper "Peicy" Pittman (i)

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Oxford

Mayor: Robyn Tannehill (Ind.)(i)

Aldermen

Ward 1: Erin W. Smith (D), Harry A. Alexander (Ind.)

Ward 2: Mark Huelse (R)(i)

Ward 3: L. McQueen Miscamble (R)

Ward 4: Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)

Ward 5: Justin Boyd (D), Preston Taylor (D)(i)

Ward 6: Jason Bailey (R)(i)

At-large: no qualifiers yet

MARSHALL COUNTY

Holly Springs (all Democrats)

Mayor: Kelvin Buck (i), Sharon D. Gipson

Aldermen

Ward 1: Bernita Fountain-Lowe (i)

Ward 2: Goston "Redd" Glover, Lennel "Big Luke" Lucas (i)

Ward 3: Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel, William C. Thompson

Ward 4: no qualifiers yet

At-large: Tim Liddy (i)

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY

Starkville (Democrats, Republicans and Independents)

Mayor: Lynn Spruill (D)(i)

Aldermen

Ward 1: Ben Carver (R)(i)

Ward 2: Sandra Sistrunk (D)(i)

Ward 3: Jeffrey Rupp (R)

Ward 4: Mike Brooks (D)

Ward 5: Preston Hamp Beatty (D)(i)

Ward 6: Roy A'. Perkins (D)(i)

Ward 7: Henry Vaughn (D)(i)

TISHOMINGO COUNTY

Iuka (all Independents)

Mayor: Joel Robertson

Police Chief: no qualifiers yet

Aldermen (all at-large)

no qualifiers yet

