Residents of Tupelo are planning a rally Saturday afternoon to protest following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being taken into police custody in Minnesota.
According to a Facebook event, the rally is expected to take place at Fairpark at 5 p.m.
The event page 662 Stands With 612 originally mentioned the city denying a permit for the rally to take place, but later updated stating Mayor Jason Shelton reached out to event organizers and granted them permission. Shelton responded to the Daily Journal on Twitter saying "no group requested a permit to assemble prior to today. No permits have been denied by the City of Tupelo."
A peaceful assembly to speak out against the killing of George Floyd has been permitted for Fairpark from 5-8pm tonight. No counter protestors will be allowed in Fairpark during those hours. No activity outside of Fairpark has been permitted.— Jason Shelton (@jasonformiss) May 30, 2020
The event also details that citizens will march against the recent comments of Petal Mayor Hal Marx. On Tuesday, Marx tweeted, saying he “didn't see anything unreasonable”: "If you can say you can't breathe, you're breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack."
Marx's comments have since sparked protests and calls for his resignation, including from his own city board members.
Protestors will also march against the case of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, who was shot and killed by a Tupelo police officer in 2016.
