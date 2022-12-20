CORINTH – For more than three decades, Ralph Dance has protected and served the people of Corinth. For the next four years, he will just serve the citizens.
Dance worked for the Corinth Police Department for 32 years, the final eight years as police chief. In September, he was elected mayor, defeating two-term incumbent Tommy Irwin. His first day as mayor was Nov. 7.
“I walked out of the police department on Friday and into the mayor’s office on Monday,” Dance said.
Taking over the administration of the city of 16,000 was a shock but not completely foreign to Dance. As police chief he had been attending the board of aldermen meetings for the last eight years.
“I stayed from beginning to end, so I already knew about a lot of the projects,” Dance said.
While he was ready to take on major economic development or infrastructure projects, his first challenge was a little more mundane. The heating system in the 50-year-old city hall went out before Thanksgiving and remained off for weeks. During the unseasonably warm period, it was not a problem. When temperatures started to drop, staff used space heaters until the repair work was completed.
Now six weeks into his new role, Dance is starting to settle in. He knows there will be a learning curve after being a cop for the last three decades, but he says he is up to the challenge.
“I love it. I am learning things about the city I didn’t know” Dance said.
Recently someone asked him which was easier, being chief or being mayor. He didn’t have to stop and think before he answered: it’s easier being mayor — so far.
“I got 10 times more calls as chief. As chief, I got calls all night long. I even had criminals show up at my door wanting to talk about their case,” Dance said. “Now, as mayor, all the calls are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“As police chief, I was a problem-solver. Somebody broke into a house. Somebody stole a car. As mayor, I’m still solving problems. A road needs paving or someone’s sewer is clogged. It’s just a different set of problems.”
Last year the board passed its biggest budget, including pay increases for city employees over the next four years to help with retention.
“I am very particular about city money. I am very frugal with taxpayer funds,” Dance said. “We should be good stewards of the taxpayers money, but I have to make sure the money is there over the next four years to make sure the employees make a living wage.”
Dance is looking forward to giving his city a spring cleaning. The state paved and cleaned the gutters along Highway 72 this year. He wants to spruce up both ends of the highway to make the entry points more attractive. And the work will continue across town as the street department cleans out curbs and gutters.
“We have to do a better job maintaining things. Like Fulton Drive, I knew there were curbs there, but you couldn’t see them for the grass and dirt,” Dance said.
Cleaning the curbs and gutters will not only make the streets look better, it will help with storm drainage. But it might take some time, he admitted.
Dance is a lifelong resident of Corinth and was born in Magnolia Hospital. His father was from Arkansas and came to Alcorn County to lay tile at the hospital. He met Dance’s mother and never left.
“I can remember my mother giving me $2.50 on Saturdays, and that was enough to go to the movies, then get a hamburger and a Coke float at Borroum’s Drug Store.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.