TUPELO - Bobbie Weldon of Randolph won the second annual United Way’s $50K Giveaway.
This year also featured a Disney vacation, which went to Rashad Bogan of Tupelo, and a $2,500 Best Buy gift card from Terry Jackson of Tupelo.
United Way sold $2,554 tickets for $100 each, surpassing the campaign goal of $2.6 million and raising $2,675,000.
Robin McKinney, the communications director for United Way, said thanks to this year’s donations, they will be able to provide grants to more than 60 local nonprofit agencies in seven counties that they fund.
“Thank you from us to everyone who bought a ticket and participated in the campaign,” McKinney said.