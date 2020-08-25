TUPELO • Real Talk Tupelo, an initiative of the Mayor’s Community Outreach Task Force, will host a meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at Haven Acres Boys & Girls Club at 3288 Willie Moore Road. Topics will be beautification of neighborhoods, better relations among community and city leaders, and eliminating gun violence in neighborhoods.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings will facilitate the panel, which will include Kathryn Rhea of Keep Tupelo Beautiful, a Tupelo Police Department representative and Sheila Nabors, an Adjunct Professor of Social Work at the University of Mississippi who organized youth gun violence initiative meetings during the summer.
This will be the first in a monthly series, serving as a way to listen to the city. The series was inspired by George Floyd, whose death by Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. Community outreach coordinator Marcus Gary said he initially suggested the plan to city leaders during the summer, and it evolved as he spoke with community members through his role as community outreach coordinator.
"We just want to be as transparent as possible. In hardship times like these, Tupelo has always been a progressive city and we want to continue to lead the way,” Gary said. “We want to give our community members a voice and let them know that we hear you and here's some things that we can do to work together.”
The goal is to provide transparency, offer direct actions and work alongside the community. Community members are encouraged to contact Real Talk Tupelo if they are interested in hosting an event in their community. They can suggest three to five specific issues to address, and the appropriate city official will be invited to the panel to provide answers to any concerns.
Information about Real Talk Tupelo is available on the City of Tupelo’s webpage at https://www.tupeloms.gov/real-talk-tupelo. An explanation of Real Talk Tupelo and sign up form is available.
“I think Mayor Shelton has done a wonderful job in being a leader in our state on reaching out to community leaders and working with different organization,” Gary said. “...I'm excited. I'm looking for some more things to get involved with during this COVID time and I think this is a great way for us to start it.