TUPELO - KC Grist’s first year as executive director of the North Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross was defined by learning to pivot and rethink how she would approach the new role.
When Grist took over the job in January 2020, she had plans to get out in the community and build a network to cover the 31 counties within her chapter’s service area. By March, that was no longer an option, as national offices made the decision for offices to close and work from home. Even with that, the mission never stopped.
“Even though I wasn’t entirely sure what that meant, exactly, because I was still so new, this year has given me a chance to really see that in action,” Grist said.
Grist, who has over 20 years of nonprofit experience and her own consulting job, applied for the executive director position after seeing an advertisement for the position by chance around Thanksgiving. Grist was looking for a chance to step back from politics and return to her nonprofit roots. The more she read more about the Red Cross, the more it seemed like a perfect fit, she said.
Zoom calls and Microsoft Teams replaced regular meetings. With the Ready Rating program, Grist helps businesses, churches, schools and organizations know if they are ready for a disaster by walking through their space and identifying gaps. Grist acknowledges some things couldn’t happen over the phone, and looks forward to the day when she can return to in person service. A self-described people’s person, Grist wanted to use her longtime involvement in politics to develop relationships in her service area.
“I couldn’t wait to hop in the car and get back out there and go see all these people. I had all these great plans,” Grist said.
The North Mississippi chapter assisted 453 families in some form of disaster relief, including responding to a few tornadoes in the western part of the state. Approximately 50 volunteers from North Mississippi went to the coast of Mississippi and Alabama when back-to-back hurricanes hit, and Grist worked virtually to help coordinate efforts.
Responding to house fires makes up the bulk of Red Cross’s day-to-day work, seeing an average of one per day. Instead of showing up on scene alongside the fire department, Grist said they might instead call to help with the need, whether that’s getting the impacted individuals a hotel room, providing transportation, or making sure they have the “toothpaste and underwear” money need to buy necessities and get back on their feet.
Over the last year, Red Cross helped 573 military families by helping them communicate with deployed loved ones, assisting with financial needs, and working with the Veterans Home in Oxford and the Air Force base in Columbus. Volunteers donated 50,000 masks in Mississippi and Alabama. North Mississippi donated 4,000 masks to the Veterans Home in Oxford.
“It’s been amazing to me to see the volunteer support that is out there. We just need to take that and grow it,” Grist said.
Despite challenges, Grist has found some advantages to the more virtual approach. Their board of directors were largely based in and around Tupelo to attend meetings; with the move to virtual, the goal is to recruit board members from all over the district. Grist also wants to see their committee structure, which sets up a network in each county. Volunteer leaders can serve in Grist’s place to grow to raise effectiveness in their community, a field of donors and create a larger footprint in North Mississippi.
“I’m thoroughly convinced that this is what I’m supposed to be doing, but it just didn’t pan out exactly the way that I planned it in that first year. I’m really excited moving forward,” Grist said.
Swimming, CPR, disaster readiness and similar training, as well as their fire prevention workshop and civic club presentations, shifted to virtual. A graph of the disaster team found that over half of their 31 counties don’t have a single volunteer, and her goals for the coming year are to reach out and build a network of support. There are a little less than 200 total volunteers in the area, and Grist wants to recruit more volunteers in a variety of roles. Sometimes people think of dispatch and response, but Grist said there are volunteer opportunities for counselors, ministers, communications, etc. based on the volunteer’s interests. The biggest need is for disaster volunteers, some of which can be done virtually.
General information and how to volunteer can be found at www.redcross.org, calling Grist at 662-321-8899 or emailing kc.grist@redcross.org.