TUPELO • In a pair of Lee County Justice Court runoff races Tuesday night, Marilyn Reed and Phyllis Maharrey Dye each won the Republican nomination and will advance to contested general election races.
In the District 2 race, Marilyn Reed won with 53 percent of the vote, while her opponent Eric Gibens had 46 percent of the vote.
Standing in the lobby of the Lee County Justice Center, Reed said she felt “complete and total relief.”
She praised her opponents for a positive campaign and already has her eyes set on the next election date.
“There was not one ounce of negativity in our race,” Reed said. “We were all good, honorable people and we ran good, clean campaigns and I look forward to November. I am ready to go.”
Reed is the Lee County Veterans Service officer and has worked as a paralegal. On the November ballot, she will face independent candidate Eric Hampton.
The District 2 seat was most recently held by John Hoyt Sheffield who resigned earlier this year to run for supervisor.
In the District 3 race, Dye defeated opponent Ben Raper with 56 percent of the vote. Dye captured 1,721 votes while Raper had 1,338 votes.
The now-Republican nominee previously ran for the District 3 Justice Court seat in 2016 and narrowly lost. But with a firm hold on the nomination victory, Dye is ready to move into the next phase of the election.
“I’m going to get geared up,” Dye said. “I’m still as passionate as I was four years ago about serving and I’m so excited I’m one step closer to that dream coming true.”
Dye works in the Lee County Chancery Clerk’s office as an accounts payable officer.
The District 3 seat is currently held by Democrat incumbent Sadie Holland, who chose not to seek another term.
As the Republican nominee, Dye will face Democrat Johnny Sadler in the November general elections.
With two incumbents not seeking re-election and another defeated earlier this month, three of four Justice Court judges in Lee County will be newcomers come January.