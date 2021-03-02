TUPELO • Mississippi will lift all county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules starting Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced during a Tuesday press conference.
"Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well," Reeves said. "In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate."
Reeves advised Mississippians to continue listening to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other health advisors for "the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID."
The only restrictions that will remain in Executive Order 1549 are a capacity limit of 50% on indoor arenas and those that govern K-12 schools.
K-12 schools will still require students and educators to wear masks where social distancing isn't possible. Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50% capacity, with a 25% maximum seating capacity inside.
Seating capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating venues is now increased to 50%.
"Mississippians are encouraged, though not ordered, to wear a face covering and practice social distancing," Reeves said.
Reeves said he expects Order 1549 to be one of his last executive orders related to COVID-19.
The announcement comes just nine days before the one-year anniversary of Mississippi's first confirmed COVID-19 case and 12 days shy of the one-year anniversary of Reeves declaring a state of emergency due to the virus.
The new executive order will take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
This article will be updated with more information.