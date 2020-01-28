A nationwide search to find someone to lead the Mississippi Development Authority is well underway, and Gov. Tate Reeves has an ideal candidate in mind.
"I'm looking for someone who's tenacious, someone who's going to focus virtually every minute on bringing better and higher paying jobs to our state," he said.
Reeves didn't offer a timeline, but said he and his staff were hard at work in landing the right candidate.
"We're in the process of doing interviews and having conversations surrounding that," he said. "We've got a very capable team in place now and my team at the governor's office and myself have been spending a bit of time working on that as well."
Tate said the search "wasn't in the first quarter but not in the fourth quarter either."
Glenn McCullough Jr., who was named MDA director by former Gov. Phil Bryant in 2015, announced earlier that he would be speeding down at the end of this month and reentering the private sector.
"We appreciate the work that Glenn has done over the years, both here in Lee County and the state. He's a great man and we wish him very well in his next move in the private sector."
Reeves also said he was looking into restructuring the MDA staff to make it more efficient.
Reeves announced Tuesday that Innocor in Baldwyn was investing $4.1 million and adding 90 jobs. It was his first big economic development announcement as governor.
"I'm someone who believes in Mississippi and believes in days like today that prove we can compete with anyone anywhere in the world," he said. "I'm not scared to compete against anybody, and I want to find a director that shares that passion and shares that belief that Mississippians can win projects and will win projects, so we're looking throughout the country to find that."