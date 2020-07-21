JACKSON • Kent E. Smith became the region's newest judge Tuesday after Gov. Tate Reeves named him a Third District Circuit Court judge.
The Holly Springs resident has extensive legal experience in Mississippi as well as Alabama and Tennessee and across court levels.
"I'm honored to be appointed by Governor Reeves to the Third Circuit Court District," Smith said. "I am excited for this opportunity and promise to work diligently to ensure justice is upheld and protected for the people in my District and all of Mississippi."
Since starting his legal career in 1991, he has handled governmental law, general civil practice, insurance law, and criminal defense. Admitted to practice law in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, he practiced in courtrooms ranging from circuit courts to U.S district courts.
"Kent has been a leader in the legal community in our state for years, working hard to protect the rights of Mississippians and ensure justice for Americans," Reeves said. "I am grateful that Kent will continue serving the people of Mississippi as circuit judge for the 3rd Circuit Court District."
In addition to his private practice with the Smith Whaley firm, he also represents the Marshall County Board of Supervisors and the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority.
The Third Circuit Court District covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union Counties.
Smith is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's, as well as a juris doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He lives in Holly Springs with his wife, Amanda, and their two sons, Jack and Brennan.