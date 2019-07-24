TUPELO • The robotics that moved around in the background served as an example of a redesigned workforce that Mississippi Lt. Gov. and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves wants to prepare Mississippians for. Reeves outlined his plans for workforce development in a Wednesday afternoon press conference at the Belden Conference Center of Itawamba Community College.
ICC President Jay Allen welcomed Reeves to share his “Ready to Work” plan. Several ICC community partners were in attendance, and Allen said the conference was a great opportunity to hear some of the opportunities in Reeves’ plan.
“The great thing is, (the Ready to Work plan) will provide some dollars to help us grow what we’re doing for our existing companies as well as companies that will be coming to this region in the future,” Allen said.
Allen said that Reeves’ proposal would help ICC start a robotics program.
As part of his proposal, Reeves pledged to spend $100 million for a ready workforce divided among five key components. The largest portion of the investment will be $75 million to be invested in community colleges to modernize workforce training facilities and capabilities. Reeves spoke further about the $75 million investment after his speech.
“We have more work to do on exactly what that will look like. We will work with our community college partners to ensure that we’re meeting the demands that they have, and that is something that we will try very hard to work with them over the next six months,” Reeves said.
He plans to do a needs assessment across “every facility throughout the state,” Reeves said. He also proposed a $20 million grant program to “help working families get up on their feet and ready to work by dealing with challenging issues like childcare and/or transportation.”
Smaller investments include $2.5 million to assist local communities in becoming certified as workforce ready, $1.5 million “to train the next generation of Mississippi coders and software development at our K through 12 schools” and $1 million in incentives for high school graduates to earn industry credentials.
Reeves also said there would be nine different economic plans for what he outlined as the nine different economic regions of the state.
“One of the things I’m trying to do is recognize that’s what best for northeast Mississippi from an economic development standpoint and what’s best for Hattiesburg may or may not be the same,” Reeves said.
Reeves also spoke about transforming education to represent the shift in the workforce landscape. Among his proposals was exposing every Mississippi student to computer science and/or coding courses before graduation and creating a $20,000 flat fee for bachelor’s degrees “in high growth industry programs.”
“This will allow students to enter the workforce faster, with less debt, in an industry that will provide good work for fair pay,” Reeves said.
He also suggested standardization of the dual credit program and having community colleges work together with K-12 schools to standardize the dual credit program.
Reeves pointed to his previous experience, as well as highlighted an increased rainy day fund since 2004 and increased collection of revenue, as reasons as to why the plan is financially feasible.
“We’re able to make these investments because we’ve been so fiscally responsible over the past eight years. We’ve made the tough decisions and ensured that we never overreached, and that cautious approach has enabled us now to discuss bold, targeted investments that can transform our economy,” Reeves said.