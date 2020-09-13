PEARL • Gov. Tate Reeves signed a state of emergency Sunday as Mississippi prepares for Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to turn into a hurricane that could bring dangerous weather conditions to the state’s coastal and southwest regions.
Reeves said Sunday afternoon the storm is projected make landfall early Tuesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane today.
“This is a very slow moving storm,” Reeves said during a news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center. “It is anticipated to become even more slow moving once it hits landfall. It could a slow down to as slow as 4 miles an hour once it makes landfall. Because of that, it may take as much as a day before the actual the eye of the storm enters in the southwest portion of Mississippi.”
The system was moving west-northwest at 13 mph early Sunday. It was centered 140 miles west of Apalachicola, Florida, and 240 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Its maximum sustained winds Sunday afternoon were 60 miles per hour.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Ocean Springs to Morgan City, Louisiana, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, including metropolitan New Orleans. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for east of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida border.
Reeves said the storm could dump between 15 to 20 inches of rain on the coastal counties, especially Hancock and Pearl River counties.
“Regardless of where this storm makes landfall, we’re going to see significant rainfall throughout our state,” Reeves said. “Obviously, that is going to lead to significant rising water levels and the potential for significant need for search and rescue.”
Greg Michel, director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, encouraged residents of coastal counties not to be complacent about Sally.
“Do not take it for granted. This storm could become greater than a Category 1,” he said. “As this storm makes landfall sometime early Tuesday morning, it’s going to make landfall on or about the same time as high tide would. That means the storm surge and high tide will work against one another and you’re going to have a large amount of storm surge.”
Reeves said a mandatory evacuation order could be determined this morning based on what the storm does overnight.
A mandatory evacuation has been issued in Grand Isle, Louisiana, ahead of the storm. On Saturday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a mandatory evacuation order for Orleans Parish residents living outside of the parish’s levee protection system.