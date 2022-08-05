TUPELO • Longtime Lee County Master Gardener and community volunteer Reginald "Reggie" Rose died Sunday at the age of 82.
He began his career in furniture manufacturing with Action/Lane Industries, which transferred him to Tupelo where he and his wife, Dolores, raised their four children.
Vaughn Howell, who worked with Rose at Action/Lane, fondly remembers a trip he took with the Roses in the 1990s to Virginia.
"Reggie and Dolores were very knowledgeable about the history of Colonial Williamsburg," Howell said. "We went on a business trip, and Reggie and Dolores were so kind and considerate to share their knowledge with us younger folks. We will always cherish those memories."
Rose was a Lee County Master Gardener for many years and was named Mississippi's Master Gardener of the Year in 2009. He was instrumental in developing the Spring Street Garden in downtown Tupelo, and he also taught Junior Master Gardener classes in the Tupelo Public School District for several years.
"Reggie delighted in sharing his knowledge of gardening with children," said Susan McGukin, the Lee County Master Gardener volunteer coordinator at MSU Extension. "When he was an active Master Gardener, he never missed a meeting. He devoted hundreds of volunteer hours to Master Gardening every year."
Rose also worked tirelessly in the gardens at Sanctuary Hospice House.
"I've known Reggie a long time because our kids were in school together," said Lauren Patterson, a volunteer at Sanctuary. "He'd always show up at soccer games after work with a coat and tie on. When he ended up volunteering at Sanctuary Hospice House as a Master Gardener, I got to see another side of him. He was a man of few words. He'd tell me what he wanted to do, or what he wanted me to do, and then he'd do it."
Patterson said she'd often see Rose drive up to Sanctuary, drop plants and tools on the ground, and then get back in his vehicle and leave.
"I found out later he was going to Starbucks to get their used coffee grounds," she said. "Then he'd come back and work them into the dirt."
In March 2004, Rose was named TPSD's "Grand" Parent of the Year for his work with children in the schools.
"I have always believed that the education of our children is paramount," Rose said at the time. "Our schools are doing a good job, and it's important that parents stay involved. I think that, every day, parents should sit down and work with their children."
Rose's funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Powell and Dr. John Boler officiating. A private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
