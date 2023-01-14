TUPELO - This fall’s county elections will bring a host of new faces into office across Northeast Mississippi.
Roughly halfway through the qualifying period, at least three chancery clerks, two sheriffs, a circuit clerk and several supervisors in the Daily Journal’s coverage area have announced won't seek another four years in office.
Qualifying for the year’s county and state elections began Jan. 3 and circuit clerks across the region have been busy the last two weeks. Qualifying will continue through Feb. 1.
Chancery clerks Greg Younger (Alcorn), Amy Berry (Clay) and Mike Long (Tippah) are not running for re-election. A total of eight people have already signed up to run for the three slots.
Oktibbeha and Prentiss counties appear poised to have several changes at their top offices.
Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney is retiring and John L. Rice and Shank Phelps have already qualified, as a Democrat and a Republican, respectively. There will also be two new faces on the board of supervisors. District 1 Supervisor John Montgomery, R, has thrown his hat in the ring for the open tax Assessor/collector post, and District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller chose not to run again.
Prentiss County could have three new supervisors this fall. Incumbents James Ray Plaxico, Matt Murphy and Mike Kesler have not filed their qualifying papers. Earlier this year, Murphy announced in a board meeting that he would not be seeking another term to represent District 2. The District 1 and District 3 supervisors could not be reached by phone Friday to learn their future plans; both both positions already had three new candidates.
Other notables stepping down after lengthy careers of public service include Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates and Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty.
While the candidates have less than three weeks to decide if they want to run, the politicking won’t get into full swing for at least 6 months. The Democratic and Republican primaries will not be held until Aug. 8. If a run-off is needed, it will be held Aug. 29.
The general election will be held Nov. 7 and the run-off, if required, will be held three weeks later on Nov. 28.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.