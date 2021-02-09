TUPELO • Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) is adding new staff members to serve a growing waitlist for its services.
RRC provides outpatient therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dyslexia treatment, audiology services, and early childhood intervention to North Mississippi, according to its website. Thanks to fundraising events, additional grants, United Way and community support, RRC will tackle its two largest waiting lists, — dyslexia and speech — with a dyslexia therapist who begins work in March, a part-time speech therapist who started last Friday, and a full-time speech therapist who will start in June.
“What we always want to plan for is to see more people and help more people in the community,” said executive director Robby Parman.
There are now 23 individuals on staff, a 53% increase in staffing from the 15 RRC employees just six years earlier. Even with the growth, Parman said RRC could add on more if able to. Since RRC doesn’t charge clients or insurance for services, a patient can continue receiving treatment as long as needed, so hiring a few new people will help with those waiting lists, Parman said.
“If we get a donation or if we get a grant, our idea is not just to hire a therapist for one year,” Parman said. “For instance, in dyslexia, we might see a child for several years that needs our services. The great thing about the Rehab Center is that we want to keep that therapist and have (them) continue working with that person for as long as they need to.”
Currently, the waiting time for dyslexia treatment is over a year, even with four full-time therapists. Parman hopes that with a new therapist, the wait time will be under a year. Speech therapy has a wait time of six to eight months. With the additional staff, the goal is to decrease wait time at least a couple months.
As a partner agency with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, RRC received funds it used to hire a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) in October for their occupational therapy department. It will cut the waiting list from six months down to three months.
This past year, RRC served 891 individuals that equalled 44,142 services across 18 counties in North Mississippi and two counties in Alabama.
Their annual fundraising events played a major role in the year’s success. They still received donations, despite having to change the formats, or delay, of many events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their Red Raspberry Award Dinner, which went virtual last year, still raised around $125,000.
“We’re so thankful for the community,” said developmental director Bre Moreno. “They’ve really showed up this year, even during the pandemic. It was very rewarding to see how much they helped us this year because it could have been the other way around.”
This year, RRC is looking forward to all its events, including an 5K race on April 10, a tennis tournament on April 30 and May 1, Kentucky Derby party May 1, Red Raspberry Dinner May 18, and Road to Hope Golf Tournament on September 13, among a few other events with dates to be determined. There are sponsorship opportunities open for all events.
Parman encourages anybody who needs RRC’s help, to get on the waiting list or wants to learn more to call RRC at 662-842-1891 or visit the office at 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo. A doctor’s prescription is needed for occupational therapy and physical therapy. Other services such as speech and dyslexia only require an application.