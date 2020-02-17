TUPELO - The Regional Rehabilitation Center will host an open house to celebrate 10 years of renovations that helped expand services on Feb. 27 at its center at 615 Pegram Drive.
The organization will have a ribbon cutting with the Community Development Foundation at 4:30 p.m. and host the open house from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Regional Rehab Center is a nonprofit that offers physical, speech and occupational therapy in addition to early intervention and audiology services. All services are done at no cost to clients, made possible by donors and the community.
Since renovating in 2010, the Regional Rehab Center has been able to hire more employees and see more clients. There are currently 22 staff members, which Bre Moreno, developmental director, said is the most the center has ever had. It saw 1,485 people last year and provided over 45,000 services.
Moreno said Regional Rehab Center hopes to continue hiring employees and expand services.
“This is just a stepping stone for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do in the next 10 years,” Moreno said.
The event shows appreciation to donors and community members and will allow them to see the facility, take tours and ask questions. All therapists will be there, and refreshments will be served.
“The more people who know about us, the more people we can help, and that’s our goal,” Moreno said.
People can also contact the Regional Rehab Center at 662-842-1891.