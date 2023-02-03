TUPELO - The last few weeks of qualifying in Northeast Mississippi saw a slow trickle of new candidates. It also saw incumbents drop out, a candidacy switch that stayed in the same house and a judge trying her hand at a new post.
In Pontotoc County, incumbent Fifth District Supervisor Dan McKnight resigned and pulled out of the election as part of pretrial diversion agreement with the District Attorney’s Office. The two-term supervisor was arrested last summer and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence.
In Prentiss County, the incumbent Justice Court Judge North Trent Moore pulled out of the race for health reasons. That prompted Kimi Kitchens, the incumbent for the southern district, to withdraw and requalify for the newly vacated northern seat. Justice court judges are the lone elected officials in Mississippi who do not have to live within the district they seek to represent.
David Little initially qualified to run for the District 4 supervisor position in Oktibbeha County. When he realized the supervisor job would require more time than his regular job would allow, he pulled out of the race and his wife, Pattie Little, qualified in his stead.
There are plenty of crowded elections. Four people are running for the Prentiss County coroner job, including the incumbent. There are numerous races with six or more candidates, including two eight-person races. The August primaries will trim that number down to a more manageable figure before the November general elections.
On the other end of the scale, at least two positions across the Daily Journal’s 16-county coverage area have no candidates. No one qualified for the county prosecutor slot in Benton County. Tishomingo County had no one run for surveyor. Both counties will have to wait until after the election cycle ends, declare the position vacant, and then hold special elections.
